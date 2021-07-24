Camp Hope mentoring program returns in August

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is touting the return of Camp Hop next month.

The camp will be up for approval at this Monday’s city council meeting. Camp Hope is a mentoring program that helps Rockford youth who have experienced trauma and often times violence in the home.

This year’s camp will take place August 28-30 at Atwood Park. Roughly 25 kids ages 8-11 will take part in the camp. McNamara said it’s more than just about getting out of the house for a few days.

“It’s not like they’re just at this one camp and then they’re gone. We’re going to be providing a mentorship year round. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. It’s also a great opportunity that they’ll be there with other kids, who may not have experienced the same thing, because each situation may be unique, but they’ll be able to have conversations and be able to talk to kids who have also experienced really different scenarios,” Mayor Tom McNamara said.

