Advertisement

Y on the Fly program offers exotic animal petting zoo in Belvidere

The program aims to build community relationships between residents, local organizations and law enforcement.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An area YMCA will host a free community event with an exotic twist.

Belvidere Family YMCA’s Y on the Fly program held an exotic animal petting zoo complete with animal themed crafts and books to educate area youth on different animals they don’t always get to see. Kids could also enjoy a grab-and-go lunch and ice cream sandwiches.

The program aims to build community relationships between residents, local organizations and law enforcement.

“Y on the Fly is a program that really tries to bring resources to an area of families and invite the whole public, but not just be inside our four walls, but really be out in our community serving,” Jen Jacky of the Belvidere Family YMCA CEO said.

If you missed this event, don’t worry, Y on the Fly runs daily Monday through Friday, from noon to 2 p.m. throughout the rest of the summer. For more details you can visit the Y’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
2300 block of Forest View Road
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Chicago Bears mascot Staley poses with kids after the community outreach program hosted its...
Rockford Park District, Chicago Bears host first Mini Monsters Clinic
Aldeen Golf Club assistant pro Chris French demonstrates a chip shot.
Get tips from the pros at the Golf Performance Academy
Golfers can get lessons from the pros at Aldeen Golf Club thanks to the Golf Performance Academy.
Aldeen Golf Club Golf Academy
Rockford Police officers run non-contact football drills at the Chicago Bears Mini Monsters...
Bears Mini Monsters Clinic