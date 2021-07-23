Y on the Fly program offers exotic animal petting zoo in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An area YMCA will host a free community event with an exotic twist.

Belvidere Family YMCA’s Y on the Fly program held an exotic animal petting zoo complete with animal themed crafts and books to educate area youth on different animals they don’t always get to see. Kids could also enjoy a grab-and-go lunch and ice cream sandwiches.

The program aims to build community relationships between residents, local organizations and law enforcement.

“Y on the Fly is a program that really tries to bring resources to an area of families and invite the whole public, but not just be inside our four walls, but really be out in our community serving,” Jen Jacky of the Belvidere Family YMCA CEO said.

If you missed this event, don’t worry, Y on the Fly runs daily Monday through Friday, from noon to 2 p.m. throughout the rest of the summer. For more details you can visit the Y’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.