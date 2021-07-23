Incentives continue for COVID-19 vaccinations in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines at sites throughout the community, some even offering incentives.

Those ages 12-17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older can choose Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Save time by registering here.

Select locations have incentives. All Illinois residents ages 12 and older vaccinated within the state are also eligible for the “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery. See details here. To view WCHD’s mobile clinic schedule, visit here or here.

Dockside Live

Monday, July 26 - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Prairie Street Brewing Co., 200 Prairie St, Rockford, IL 61107

Food Truck Tuesdays

Tuesday, July 27 - 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, IL 61107

First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor

West Gate Way Coalition Meeting

Wednesday, July 28 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: 1045 W State St., Rockford, IL 61102

Ellis Heights Summer Jam

Wednesday, July 28 - 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Ellis Elementary School, 222 S Central Ave, Rockford, IL 61102

First 50 Winnebago County residents 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Six Flags Great America or Hurricane Harbor

Rosecrance Ware Center

Thursday, July 29 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Rosecrance Ware Center, 2704 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103

RHA/HUD Strong Families Initiative

Saturday, July 31 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Rockford Housing Authority - Blackhawk Courts, 330 15th Ave, Rockford, IL 61104

First 50 Winnebago County residents 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Six Flags Great America or Hurricane Harbor

The Grove

Saturday, July 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 659 S Newtowne Dr., Rockford, IL 61107

$25 gift cards to first 25 vaccinated at this event plus other incentives

WCHD Clinic

Wednesday July 28 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon

Location: 555 N. Court St., Fourth Floor, Rockford, IL 61103

To view WCHD’s mobile clinic schedule, visit http://www.wchd.org/covid-19/vaccine or https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/vaccines/vaccination-locations.html

