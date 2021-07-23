Two children hit by car in Rockford in critical condition, driver now in custody
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rockford Police Department tweeted saying officers were on the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford.
After asking the public to avoid the area, a bit over an hour later the department again tweeted saying two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were struck by a car in an apparent hit and run.
Police say the driver, 30, fled the scene but was located soon after and is now in custody. Both children are listed in critical condition
This is a developing story.
