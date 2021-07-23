Advertisement

Two children hit by car in Rockford in critical condition, driver now in custody

(KBTX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rockford Police Department tweeted saying officers were on the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford.

After asking the public to avoid the area, a bit over an hour later the department again tweeted saying two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were struck by a car in an apparent hit and run.

Police say the driver, 30, fled the scene but was located soon after and is now in custody. Both children are listed in critical condition

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
2300 block of Forest View Road
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Stephenson County board members pass resolution to request Illinois Unemployment Benefits reform.
Freeport business owner hopes to benefit from unemployment reform
Chicago Bears mascot Staley poses with kids after the community outreach program hosted its...
Rockford Park District, Chicago Bears host first Mini Monsters Clinic
Aldeen Golf Club assistant pro Chris French demonstrates a chip shot.
Get tips from the pros at the Golf Performance Academy
Y on the Fly 7.22
Y on the Fly program offers exotic animal petting zoo in Belvidere