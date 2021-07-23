Two children hit by car in Rockford in critical condition, driver now in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rockford Police Department tweeted saying officers were on the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford.

Traffic accident investigation at Central and School. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2021

After asking the public to avoid the area, a bit over an hour later the department again tweeted saying two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were struck by a car in an apparent hit and run.

Police say the driver, 30, fled the scene but was located soon after and is now in custody. Both children are listed in critical condition

UPDATE: A 5-yr-old boy & 9-yr-old girl were struck in a hit and run. The driver, a 30-year-old male, fled the scene but was located a short time later & is in custody. Both children are in critical condition at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2021

This is a developing story.

