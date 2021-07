ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a crash in Rockford on Friday night.

Police say the crash took place at the corner of N. Rockton and Acorn before 5:38 p.m. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Traffic accident at the corner of N Rockton and Acorn. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.