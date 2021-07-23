Rockford Park District, Chicago Bears host first Mini Monsters Clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new program is helping Rockford youth get out and play but also building relationships with local law enforcement.

It’s called the Chicago Bears Mini Monsters Clinic. The Rockford Park District and Rockford Police teamed up with the Chicago Bears Community Outreach Program to put on this free event. 120 kids from the Patriots, Booker, Lewis Lemon, and Washington Park community centers were in attendance Thursday afternoon. It stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration. Police officers ran the non-contact football drills.

“The biggest thing that they can take away from today is the reason why we have the police officers here. They’re building that relationship with the police officers. They’re building up that trust. This is a great intervention program for our kids and our community.”

The Bears organization provided equipment and giveaways for the kids.

