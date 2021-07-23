Advertisement

Rockford Park District, Chicago Bears host first Mini Monsters Clinic

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new program is helping Rockford youth get out and play but also building relationships with local law enforcement.

It’s called the Chicago Bears Mini Monsters Clinic. The Rockford Park District and Rockford Police teamed up with the Chicago Bears Community Outreach Program to put on this free event. 120 kids from the Patriots, Booker, Lewis Lemon, and Washington Park community centers were in attendance Thursday afternoon. It stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration. Police officers ran the non-contact football drills.

“The biggest thing that they can take away from today is the reason why we have the police officers here. They’re building that relationship with the police officers. They’re building up that trust. This is a great intervention program for our kids and our community.”

The Bears organization provided equipment and giveaways for the kids.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
2300 block of Forest View Road
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Aldeen Golf Club assistant pro Chris French demonstrates a chip shot.
Get tips from the pros at the Golf Performance Academy
Y on the Fly 7.22
Y on the Fly program offers exotic animal petting zoo in Belvidere
Golfers can get lessons from the pros at Aldeen Golf Club thanks to the Golf Performance Academy.
Aldeen Golf Club Golf Academy
Rockford Police officers run non-contact football drills at the Chicago Bears Mini Monsters...
Bears Mini Monsters Clinic