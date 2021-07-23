Advertisement

Property value surge ongoing in Rockford area

Three-month average for home prices in Rockford region surpassed $176,000, almost $30,000 higher than last year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As families re-evaluate their options and look to putting down roots for the future, property values are skyrocketing, hitting record-high levels.

Right now, the three-month average for home prices in the Rockford region surpassed $176,000 close to $30,000 higher than this time last year. This, combined with historically low interest rates, leaves the Forest City in a great place for both buyers and sellers alike.

CEO of Rockford Area Realtors Conor Brown talked with 23 News on Friday.

