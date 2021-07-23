No mask mandate for Oregon School District students without CDC update

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Oregon School District announced they will not enforce a mask mandate on students unless the CDC updates their guidance saying otherwise.

The announcement from the school district came Friday morning, informing families they will have the choice how they want to approach masking at school for their students.

Masking will be required on all district transportation. The district policy aligns with CDC guidance which states, “regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.”

The plan contains metrics that, if reached, may require additional mitigation measures including mandatory masking, Superintendent Dr. Mahoney said on the Oregon CUSD Facebook page.

The school district will implement mitigation strategies including but not limited to BinaxNow screening testing, ventilation in buildings, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, daily cleaning and disinfection of learning spaces, Dr. Mahoney said.

Metrics the school district will use that could require additional masking:

Minimal: Cases are not increasing by greater than 10 percent for two consecutive weeks OR total cases within the district are less than 3 percent of the student population.

Moderate: Case number increases for 2 weeks, by greater than 10 percent each week and less than 20 percent AND total cases within the district are more than 3 percent of the student population.

Substantial: Case number increases for 2 weeks, by greater than 20 percent each week AND total cases within the district are more than 3 percent of the student population.

“We will not be using 14 day quarantine time any longer and will move to 10 days without testing for students. If we have a positive individual who is not responding well, we will move them to a 14 day quarantine period. The quarantine period is reduced to 7 days after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day five or later),” according to the school district.

For individuals that the district can certify are fully vaccinated, there is no quarantine for close contact to a positive COVID case, Dr. Mahoney said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.