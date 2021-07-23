Advertisement

Local reaction to Illinois expanded access to birth control

J.B. Pritzker signed HB 0135 into law Thursday, providing birth control over the counter. The Law is set to go into effect on January 1st,
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s now easier for women to get birth control at their nearest pharmacy thanks to a new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The law, which is expected to go into effect on January 1st, allows pharmacists to assess and provide them with the hormonal birth control product that’s best for them. UIC college of pharmacy vice dean Kevin Rynn says while it will give prescribers another role, it’s an important one.

“It is an extra step and anytime you have a responsibility to prescribe something you also have that...Responsibility to follow up and monitor and make sure that patients are appropriately being checked up on. So it does add a bit of work for pharmacists but i think it’s for the greater health.”

With the signing of the bill, Illinois becomes the second state in the Midwest to provide birth control over the counter.

\Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children hit by car in Rockford in critical condition, driver now in custody
An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
State and local officials have confirmed the presence of elevated metals, including antimony,...
Elevated metals in groundwater monitoring wells in Rockton
2300 block of Forest View Road
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
Stephenson County board members pass resolution to request Illinois Unemployment Benefits reform.
Freeport business owner hopes to benefit from unemployment reform

Latest News

Camp Hope mentoring program returns in August
Oregon CUSD 220 lays out its plan for the upcoming school year regarding masks.
Oregon school district mask guidance
Camp Hope is a mentoring program that helps youth who have experienced trauma and often times...
Camp Hope on the agenda for Monday's City Council meeting
Fraternity cycling coast to coast stops in Rockford
Fraternity cycling coast to coast stops in Rockford