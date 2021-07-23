Local reaction to Illinois expanded access to birth control

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s now easier for women to get birth control at their nearest pharmacy thanks to a new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The law, which is expected to go into effect on January 1st, allows pharmacists to assess and provide them with the hormonal birth control product that’s best for them. UIC college of pharmacy vice dean Kevin Rynn says while it will give prescribers another role, it’s an important one.

“It is an extra step and anytime you have a responsibility to prescribe something you also have that...Responsibility to follow up and monitor and make sure that patients are appropriately being checked up on. So it does add a bit of work for pharmacists but i think it’s for the greater health.”

With the signing of the bill, Illinois becomes the second state in the Midwest to provide birth control over the counter.

\Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.