Kingfish hook the Rivets in first win of the series

By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the three day All-Star break, the Rivets were back in action versus the Kenosha Kingfish at Rivets Stadium. Trouble would start early for the Rivets as the Kingfish completely dominated the first and second inning capitalizing on an 8-0 lead.

Even multiple relief pitchers couldn’t rewrite the game, and Kenosha won it 10-3. The series continues tomorrow at home. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

The Rivets sit at fourth place in the East Division and are still in playoff contention.

