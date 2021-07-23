Advertisement

IDPH: 7,983 new COVID-19 cases in past week

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,983 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 16.

More than 73 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,407,929 cases, including 23,401 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 16, laboratories have reported 241,150 specimens for a total of 26,534,129. 

As of Thursday night, 670 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16-22 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22 is 3.5 percent.

A total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928 doses. Since reporting on Friday, July 16, 139,495 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found here.

