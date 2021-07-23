IceHogs start the 2021-22 season with six straight on the road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs announced their 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season. It’ll be their 15th year as an American Hockey League affiliate and first under the ownership of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The IceHogs will be on the road for a season-high six straight games to start the new campaign beginning on Friday, Oct. 15 in the season-opener at Grand Rapids. The road trip wraps up in Texas on Saturday, Oct. 30. This is due to renovations wrapping up at the BMO Harris Bank Center. It’s tied for the third longest road trip in team history and the second time the team has opened with a long road trip due to building renovations (2007).

The Hogs then return home for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 6 against the Griffins. Rockford will play five straight at the BMO, which includes the first two of a three-game set against the Chicago Wolves on Friday Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 19.

After playing the same three teams all last season, sans two games against Cleveland in February, Rockford welcomes back the additions of the Texas Stars, Manitoba Moose, and Milwaukee Admirals. Last year, the Stars were in the division but were not scheduled to face the Hogs, the Moose were in the Canadian Division, and the Admirals opted out of the 2020-21 campaign.

The IceHogs were locked into facing only divisional opponents last season due to the pandemic. However, this year, the Hogs will get to stretch their little piggy feet and head west for a couple of showdowns with Pacific Division teams the Henderson Silver Knights and the Tuscon Roadrunners. Rockford welcomes Henderson, the top affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, to the BMO for the first time for back-to-back games on Dec. 10-11. The IceHogs travel to Henderson for a pair on April 4-5. Before their visit to Nevada, Rockford will make a stop in Tuscon on April 1-2. The Hogs then host the Roadrunners on April 9-10. These are the only series outside of the Central Division this year.

For a complete look at the 2021-22 IceHogs schedule, click here. You can download a printed copy here.

