Hazy, Hot, & Humid this Weekend

Heat Index could reach 100 degrees on Saturday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy today with a slight chance for a scattered downpour late this afternoon, highs should reach 91 degrees with a heat index in the middle 90′s. Down to the 70′s tonight and humid. Tomorrow highs will hit the low 90′s with a heat index around 100 degrees. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms could develop late Saturday. Sunday it will still be hot with highs in the low 90′s and lower overall humidity.

