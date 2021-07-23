Advertisement

Get tips from the pros at the Golf Performance Academy

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be the dog days of summer, the golf links in Rockford are the hottest place in the Stateline.

This weekend kicks off the four day, four course Greater Rockford Golf Classic, culminating with the final round at Aldeen Golf Club. The championship course hosts many events and even a Golf Performance Academy. You can improve your game physically and mentally while learning from some of the best in the business.

“We offer private lessons, group lessons,” explained golf pro assistant Chris French. “The Golf Performance Academy is out here. So from young kids ages, probably all the way down to 5, 6, 7 all the way up to adults, seniors.”

Click here for more information on the academy.

