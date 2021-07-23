Fraternity cycling coast to coast stops in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fraternity cycling from coast to coast dropped their kickstand in our community Friday afternoon.

Collegiate members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from across the nation embarked on a 63 day journey from the golden coast to our nation’s capitol.

“Journey of Hope” is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities.

This group of 22 cyclists and four crew members is one of two teams. The Journey of Hope north team made a stop in Rockford to engage with community members.

The two Journey of Hope teams intend to $400,000 for charity and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation.

‘It’s bitter sweet. A lot of times we want to stay longer and really get to know the people there but what ends up happening is, we have to leave the next day and bike, so we try our hardest to make every day as meaningful as possible,” said cyclist Henry Gramstrup.

Tomorrow morning the team is off to Madison, Wisconsin to make the next stop on their 3,700 hundred mile trek.

