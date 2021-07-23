Advertisement

Delta variant discovered in Rock Co.

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The more contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has officially reached Rock Co.

Health officials confirmed Friday morning that the strain was detected there, noting that, with this new case, four of the more contagious variants, including Alpha, Beta, and Gamma, have now been found in the county.

While it does spread more easily, the Rock Co. Health Dept. states more research is needed to find out if the new strain causes more severe illness. Health officials remind everyone that the standard COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the Delta variant as well and they have proven 90 percent effective against hospitalization and death in breakthrough cases.

The Delta variant was first detected in Wisconsin in April. Since then, 120 cases have been diagnosed statewide, according to Dept. of Health Services records. Its COVID-19 dashboard shows more than 4,000 cases of those four variants of concern have been found.

However, those numbers only reflect the cases of alternate strains confirmed through genome sequencing and could therefore represent a lower number than actually exist in the state.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that health officials estimate the Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of U.S. cases, a dramatic increase from July 3 when it accounted for approximately half of new cases.

