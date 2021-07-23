City First Church hosts ‘Pack the Bus’ initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Aug. 1, City First Church will host a new way to give back to area school children, with an initiative called “Pack the Bus.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the church started an effort called “Hope Now, Hope Always,” with the mission of committing to being a “beacon of hope” to the community in last year’s difficult times. During that time, the church has held numerous food giveaways, among other items. The church is hoping “Pack the Bus” will be an extension of that mission.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, City First Church will be collecting donations for backpacks of new school supplies to give to 2,000 students of Ellis, Constance Lane, Haskell, Carlson, McIntosh and Cherry Valley elementary schools.

Donated school supplies can be given at any area collection site, Peak Fitness on Perryville Rd., Baskin Robbins on Mulford Road, Zavius Jewelers, London Avenue Designs, The Experience Salon and Spa, Mary’s Market on Perryville and City First Church.

Suggested items for donation include Crayola colored pencils, markers, crayons, pencils and pencil boxes, glue sticks, folders, scissors, notebooks, disinfectant wipes and facial tissues. City First Church will supply all of the backpacks.

The church invites anyone who is able to donate to further the generosity in our community. For more information regarding this initiative, please visit City First’s pack the bus webpage. To learn more about all City First Church events, service times, as well as other “Hope Now, Hope Always,” efforts, visit the website’s main page.

