Child porn charges for Belvidere man

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old Belvidere man was charged with 5 counts related to child pornography by Belvidere police.

The Belvidere Police Department ended a 3-month investigation, arresting 22-year-old Christopher W. Hernes for four counts of child pornography and one count of dissemination of child pornography.

In May, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that Hernes allegedly had in his possession child pornography and disseminated the child pornography of a juvenile female. While conducting the investigation, detectives met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized several counts of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography against Hernes.

A Boone County judge issued an arrest warrant for Hernes who was arrested on July 20, and remains in the custody of the Boone County Correctional Facility with a bond of $250,000 or 10 percent.

