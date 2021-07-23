Blue green-algae found in Rock Co. waters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County health officials are warning the public to stay safe and use common sense in local waters after blue-green algae was discovered in them.

The Rock County Public Health Department explained conditions have been stable for Cyanobacteria, or the blue-green algae, to show up in local waters. The health department said it has already been seen in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong recently.

Health officials stated it’s hard to determine the algae toxin concentrations, but people should take caution.

Rock Co. Health suggested that residents avoid swimming in areas with high algae concentration, especially if the water has a floating scum layer that looks green, blue, like white paint or “pea-soup.”

They also urged the public not to swallow pond, lake or river waters, as well as to rinse off after entering them.

The department noted children and dogs are at a higher risk for toxin exposure due to their size and ingesting the water.

Some symptoms of exposure include skin/eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhea or cold/flu-like symptoms.

