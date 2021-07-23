Belvidere man faces child porn charges

The Belvidere Police Department ended a three- month investigation with an arrest.
Christopher W. Hernes, 22, of Belvidere faces multiple charges involving sex crimes against a...
Christopher W. Hernes, 22, of Belvidere faces multiple charges involving sex crimes against a minor.(Belvidere Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old Belvidere man was arrested by Belvidere police and charged with 5 counts related to child pornography.

The department ended a three-month investigation with Christopher W. Hernes’s arrest for four counts of child pornography and one count of dissemination of child pornography.

In May 2021, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that Hernes allegedly possessed child pornography and disseminated the child pornography of a juvenile female.

During the investigation, detectives met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized several counts of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography against Hernes.

A Boone County judge issued an arrest warrant for Hernes who was arrested on July 20, and remains in the custody of the Boone County Correctional Facility with a bond of $250,000 or 10 percent.

