Belvidere man charged with predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child in Nov.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Belvidere man was charged with 9 counts related to criminal sexual abuse and assault charges.

The Belvidere Police Department ended an 8-month investigation with an arrest warrant for a Belvidere man on multiple predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges.

In Nov. 2020, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that Daniel L. Lamb allegedly sexually assaulted multiple juveniles. During the investigation, Belvidere detectives met with the Boone County States Attorney’s Office who authorized several counts of sex offenses against Lamb.

Lamb faces charges of:

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Criminal sexual assault (3 counts)

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse (2 counts)

A Boone County Judge issued an arrest warrant for Lamb who is currently in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. Lamb’s bond is $500,000, or ten percent.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.