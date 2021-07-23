4-year-old boy dead after hit and run in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 4–year-old boy injured from Thursday night’s hit and run at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford has died from his injuries.

The 10-year-old girl is still listed in critical condition. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The 4–year-old boy from last night’s hit and run has succumbed to his injuries. This is an active and ongoing investigation and further details will follow when available. The 10-year-old girl is still listed in critical condition. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2021

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rockford Police Department was at the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford. After asking the public to avoid the area, police reporter that two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were struck by a car in an apparent hit and run.

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man, fled the scene but was located soon after and is now in custody.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.