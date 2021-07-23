Advertisement

4-year-old boy dead after hit and run in Rockford

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man, fled the scene but was located soon after and is now in custody.
The 4–year-old boy injured from Thursday night’s hit and run at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford has died from his injuries.(ap newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 4–year-old boy injured from Thursday night’s hit and run at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford has died from his injuries.

The 10-year-old girl is still listed in critical condition. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rockford Police Department was at the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford. After asking the public to avoid the area, police reporter that two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were struck by a car in an apparent hit and run.

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man, fled the scene but was located soon after and is now in custody.

