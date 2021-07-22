Unemployment rates down, jobs up in every Ill. metro area compared to June 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of nonfarm jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all metro areas.

The number of nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Springfield MSA up 7 percent, for 6,800 jobs, the Peoria MSA up 6.6 percent, for 10,200 jobs and the Lake-Kenosha IL-WI Metro, up 5.8 percent, for 22,300 jobs. Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro rose by 5.4 percent for 181,600 jobs.

The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (14 areas); Government (12 areas); Mining and Construction, Retail Trade, and Other Services (11 areas each); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (9 areas); Manufacturing, Wholesale Trade and Educational and Health Services (9 areas each); and Professional and Business Service (8 areas).

Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 metropolitan areas; the metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Elgin Metro down 7.6 points to 6.2 percent, the Peoria MSA down 7.2 points to 6.4 percent, the Rockford MSA down 7 points to 9.5 percent and the Illinois section of St. Louis MSA down 7 points to 5.7 percent. The Chicago Metro unemployment rate fell 6.5 points to 9.2 percent.

Rockford MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 9.5 percent in June 2021 from 16.5 percent in June 2020. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 5.3 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased 1,600 compared to June 2020.

Manufacturing went down 3,800 and professional-business services down 500 sectors, recorded employment declines over-the-year. Leisure-hospitality up 2,900, transportation-warehousing-utilities up 800 jobs, other services up 500 and government up 500 jobs had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Ogle County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.9 percent in June 2021 from 11.9 percent in June 2020. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.1 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased by 1,375 jobs over the year.

The trade-transportation-utilities down 150 jobs sector recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Construction up 700 jobs, government up 450 jobs, and leisure-hospitality up 300 jobs, had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Stephenson County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent in June 2021 from 9.9 percent in June 2020. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased by 550 over the year.

The manufacturing down 75 jobs and educational-health services down 50 jobs sector recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-hospitality added 175 jobs, government added 175 jobs and construction added 125 jobs had the largest payroll gains over the year.

