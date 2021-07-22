Traveler confidence soars, AAA says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re not worried about health risks while traveling this summer, you’re not alone.

According to a survey from AAA, nearly three-quarters of Illinoisans feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago. Fifty percent of those people that say they are more confident in taking that road trip say it’s because they received their COVID-19 vaccination.

Thirty-seven percent are more confident in the safety measures being implemented and 22 percent say it’s because they are more knowledgeable about how the virus spreads.

