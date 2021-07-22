Advertisement

Slight Chances for Showers/Thunderstorms

Hot for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Limited hazy sunshine today with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80′s. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows in the upper 60′s. Mostly sunny on Friday with highs around 90. Better chances for showers and storms on Saturday with increased humidity. Low 90′s both Saturday and Sunday with feel like numbers in the middle 90′s.

