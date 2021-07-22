RPS 205 students look to be sharp thanks to Fresh for Summer Laundry program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Look sharp, be sharp. Rockford Public School students are looking and feeling good thanks to the Fresh for Summer program with the Rockford Police Departments.

Students can wash and dry two loads of laundry at Five Alarm Coin Laundry on Wednesdays for free. Organizers say they see about 20 to 30 families each week. Members of the police department say the program allows them to build relationships with the kids and being able to have clean clothes helps them gain confidence.

Erika Hillabolt of Five Alarm Coin Laundry says, “It’s been cool, I’ve been here pretty much every Wednesday and just seeing the excitement with families it’s really helping these families out. Giving the kids confidence to go to school with clean clothes has been a blast getting to know people and we’re looking forward to growing and having more come.”

The next laundry say is set for next Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

