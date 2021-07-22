Rockford fire chief, police chief finalists announced
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission announced the finalists for the Chief of the Rockford Fire Department and Chief of the the Rockford Police Department positions.
Rockford Police Chief Finalists:
- Larry Lapp - Retired deputy special agent in charge, FBI - Chicago office
- Jonathan Lewin - Senior public safety advisory, First Responder Network Authority
- Carla Redd-Miller - Assistant Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department
- Kurt Whisenand - Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department
Rockford Fire Chief Finalists:
- Trent Bass - Captain, Rockford Fire Department
- Kyle Hill - Captain, Rockford Fire Department
- Matthew Knott - Division chief of administration and fire prevention, Rockford Fire Department
- Michele Pankow - Division chief of operations, Rockford Fire Department
The public can hear from the finalists at upcoming Virtual Question and Answer forums. The police finalists will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. and the fire finalists on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
Questions are being collected by IOS Industrial/Organizational Solutions – the consulting firm hired to help the Fire and Police Commission in the recruitment and evaluation of candidates. The public can submit questions until midnight tonight to the following email addresses:
Police Chief: RockfordPD@iosolutions.com
Fire Chief: RockfordFD@iosolutions.com
There will also be in-person meet and greet sessions with the finalists the week of Aug. 9. Dates and times will be announced soon.
