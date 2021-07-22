Rockford fire chief, police chief finalists announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission announced the finalists for the Chief of the Rockford Fire Department and Chief of the the Rockford Police Department positions.

Rockford Police Chief Finalists:

Larry Lapp - Retired deputy special agent in charge, FBI - Chicago office

Jonathan Lewin - Senior public safety advisory, First Responder Network Authority

Carla Redd-Miller - Assistant Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

Kurt Whisenand - Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

Rockford Fire Chief Finalists:

Trent Bass - Captain, Rockford Fire Department

Kyle Hill - Captain, Rockford Fire Department

Matthew Knott - Division chief of administration and fire prevention, Rockford Fire Department

Michele Pankow - Division chief of operations, Rockford Fire Department

The public can hear from the finalists at upcoming Virtual Question and Answer forums. The police finalists will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. and the fire finalists on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Questions are being collected by IOS Industrial/Organizational Solutions – the consulting firm hired to help the Fire and Police Commission in the recruitment and evaluation of candidates. The public can submit questions until midnight tonight to the following email addresses:

Police Chief: RockfordPD@iosolutions.com

Fire Chief: RockfordFD@iosolutions.com

There will also be in-person meet and greet sessions with the finalists the week of Aug. 9. Dates and times will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.