Rep. Bustos helps launch Congressional Social Determinants of Health Caucus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite not running for another term in office, Representative Cheri Bustos pushes new initiatives in Washington D.C.

The Quad Cities Democrat joins four other representatives to form the Congressional Social Determinants of Health caucus. The bipartisan group will work to overcome social and environmental barriers that impact our ability to be healthy.

The caucus wants to hear from community members. They want to know about different social factors that can lead to legislative solutions.

“This is all encompassing. When you talk about social determinants, that’s everything from, crime in areas, the food deserts that we’ve been talking about, access to whether it’s dental or primary care, whatever it is. We have a lot of caucuses in Washington D.C., some just form and then they don’t do anything else,” Rep. Bustos said.

For more information on the caucus and how you can get involved, visit their website here.

