Parents debate COVID-19 protocols at Hononegah High School this fall

Hononegah High School parents meet with the board to discuss potential COVID-19 protocols when students return to school this fall.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - No final decisions were made at Wednesday’s Hononegah school board meeting concerning the high school’s COVID-19 policy in the fall.

At the meeting, parents were allowed to offer their input on what protocols should be put in place and few were masking their opinions on the subject. Mike Hughes of the father is a Hononegah Sophomore and a nine-year-old who suffers from Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy. Hughes says, “I’m saying that masks are not about the wearer, but they are about the community I am protecting others by wearing a mask.”

That’s why patients don’t wear masks but doctors do, he says. The majority of the speakers were against mask mandates saying it’s a matter of personal freedom.

Zach Meiborg is a Hononegah parent and says, “I’m worried that if we allow masking to continue this year for our children into school. We’re going to forfeit more of our rights and our children should not be learning this way masked up. It’s unhealthy for them mentally as well as physically.”

District leaders say they hope to make a safe and healthy decision on COVID-19 protocols for the fall sometime in August.

