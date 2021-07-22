Advertisement

Movies in the Park returns to Franklin Creek Grist Mill Aug. 7

The final movie in the series is The Lion King (2019).
Mufasa and Simba in Disney's The Lion King
Mufasa and Simba in Disney's The Lion King
By WIFR
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Movies in the Park is Back! The Franklin Creek Conservation Association and the Dixon Park District will put on two Movies in the Park this summer.

On Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m., the free event will take place at Franklin Creek Grist Mill in Franklin Grove. Those interested in attending should bring chairs, food and blankets.

Franklin Creek Conservation Association, an Illinois registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit and Friends group to Franklin Creek and the Franklin Creek State Natural Area.

