Movies in the Park returns to Franklin Creek Grist Mill Aug. 7

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Movies in the Park is Back! The Franklin Creek Conservation Association and the Dixon Park District will put on two Movies in the Park this summer.

On Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m., the free event will take place at Franklin Creek Grist Mill in Franklin Grove. Those interested in attending should bring chairs, food and blankets.

The final movie in the series is The Lion King (2019).

Franklin Creek Conservation Association, an Illinois registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit and Friends group to Franklin Creek and the Franklin Creek State Natural Area.

