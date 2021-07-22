Advertisement

Moore Dentistry in Rockford celebrates its annual Kids Day

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The theme at Moore Dentistry Wednesday was Pajama Party. They host this event each year to make it a little less stressful for children to get their teeth cleaned before the school year starts.

Kids could enjoy snacks, movies, face painting and a bouncy house all before their scheduled cleaning. Lindsay Moore of Moore Dentistry says, “We wish we could do this every single day, but it is a once-a-year thing that we provide for our little patients.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Hand washing Survey
New survey reveals Americans are slacking on hand hygiene
Crusader Community Health hosts an open house nearly five months after opening its new clinic...
Crusader Community Health hosts open house for newly opened clinic
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency notified the owner and operator of the North Park...
State EPA detects contaminant from Machesney Park well, says still safe to drink
According to entomologists that work with the University of Kentucky, they’ve been seeing more...
Officials predict worse than normal tick season this summer