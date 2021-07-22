Moore Dentistry in Rockford celebrates its annual Kids Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The theme at Moore Dentistry Wednesday was Pajama Party. They host this event each year to make it a little less stressful for children to get their teeth cleaned before the school year starts.

Kids could enjoy snacks, movies, face painting and a bouncy house all before their scheduled cleaning. Lindsay Moore of Moore Dentistry says, “We wish we could do this every single day, but it is a once-a-year thing that we provide for our little patients.”

