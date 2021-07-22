Advertisement

Man found guilty on 2018 sexual abuse of minor charge in Winnebago Co.

Holland is eligible for a sentence of between 3 and 7 years in prison with the possibility of probation.
Sexual abuse lawsuits
Sexual abuse lawsuits
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 56-year-old man was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse from 2018.

Peter Holland was charged in 2018 with sexual abuse of a minor after a delayed report was made by a victim who was invited by Holland to his horse farm on several occasions between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2018, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the conduct upon which he was found guilty, the defendant admitted to the police that on at least two occasions, he had looked at the minor-victim (age 13 to 14) through a keyhole in the bathroom door and became sexually aroused. The defendant also admitted that he had tickled, massaged and slapped the buttocks of the minor-victim on several occasions, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case is pending a sentencing date. Holland is eligible for a sentence of between 3 and 7 years in prison with the possibility of probation. He is mandated to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his natural life.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
2300 block of Forest View Road
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

State and local officials have confirmed the presence of elevated metals, including antimony,...
Elevated metals in groundwater monitoring wells in Rockton
Home Sales
Available homes, sales going up in Stephenson Co.
The theft of auto parts has skyrocketed in many states during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Illinois 5th in nation for auto parts theft
Finalists to be next Chief of Rockford Fire Department, Chief of Rockford Police Department...
Rockford fire chief, police chief finalists announced