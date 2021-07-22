Man found guilty on 2018 sexual abuse of minor charge in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 56-year-old man was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse from 2018.

Peter Holland was charged in 2018 with sexual abuse of a minor after a delayed report was made by a victim who was invited by Holland to his horse farm on several occasions between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2018, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the conduct upon which he was found guilty, the defendant admitted to the police that on at least two occasions, he had looked at the minor-victim (age 13 to 14) through a keyhole in the bathroom door and became sexually aroused. The defendant also admitted that he had tickled, massaged and slapped the buttocks of the minor-victim on several occasions, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case is pending a sentencing date. Holland is eligible for a sentence of between 3 and 7 years in prison with the possibility of probation. He is mandated to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his natural life.

