Man connected to suspect from McHenry Co. deputy’s death in Rockford charged with money laundering

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man connected to the suspect from McHenry County deputy Jacob Keltner’s death in Rockford in 2019 was charged for money laundering in Bloomington.

After an investigation by the Bloomington Police Department, Illinois Department of Revenue Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Illinois Attorney’s General Office, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force working with detectives from the Bloomington Police Department, arrested Joseph D. Laramee, 59 of Decatur, at his place of business, 415 N. Main in Decatur.

Laramee faces the following charges from his role in a burglary ring that operated across central Illinois in 2018, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

• 1 count of money laundering, $100,000 to $500,000.

• 1 count of money laundering, $10,000 to $100,000.

• 8 counts of unlawful structuring of a currency transaction.

• 1 count of fraudulent filing of Illinois tax return.

Charges reflected in this case stem from Laramee’s laundering of stolen proceeds from multiple residential burglaries committed in Bloomington, Normal, Champaign and Peoria between April 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

The primary suspect in the commission of the burglaries is a Springfield man, 42-year-old Floyd Brown. Brown was previously arrested on March 7, 2019, after killing a U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force member, deputy Jacob Keltner in Rockford.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have additional information related to these crimes, contact Sgt. Bierbaum at 309-434-2807.

