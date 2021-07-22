Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
2300 block of Forest View Road
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

As pockets of the Stateline’s population remain unvaccinated some still struggle getting to the...
Local officials work to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities
EPIC WATER BATTLE_MISS CARLY'S
EPIC WATER BATTLE_MISS CARLY'S
Employment application
Unemployment rates down, jobs up in every Ill. metro area compared to June 2020
Heritage Woods of Belvidere brought the spa to residents with manicures, makeovers and hair...
Heritage Woods of Belvidere pampers residents for Gorgeous Grandma day