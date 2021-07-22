Advertisement

Local officials work to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As pockets of the Stateline’s population remain unvaccinated some still struggle getting to the shot.

“It’s hard to get around because a lot of people can’t get to a spot where the shots are at,” said Eric Lovejoy.

Lovejoy comes to The Carpenter’s Place in Rockford daily not only for food and shelter, but also to share his COVID-19 experience with others.

“I’m telling people out there if you didn’t get the shot get it because I thought I was going to die that day,” said Lovejoy.

It’s a similar struggle for those who are homebound, but leaders in Boone County say residents can request the shot to come to them.

“They go on a list of individuals who are interested in receiving a vaccine but need it to be delivered to their house,” said Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.

Kay Larrick is the Executive Director at The Carpenter’s Place and says she plans to bring vaccine options to those the center serves.

“We did have a number of guests that said they would be interested in getting it, so I think we’re going to reach out to the local health department and make them aware of that,” said Larrick.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
2300 block of Forest View Road
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Aldeen Golf Club assistant pro Chris French demonstrates a chip shot.
Get tips from the pros at the Golf Performance Academy
Belvidere Family YMCA’s Y on the Fly program held an exotic animal petting zoo complete with...
Y on the Fly program offers animal activity
Golfers can get lessons from the pros at Aldeen Golf Club thanks to the Golf Performance Academy.
Aldeen Golf Club Golf Academy
Rockford Police officers run non-contact football drills at the Chicago Bears Mini Monsters...
Bears Mini Monsters Clinic
Grimace the corpse flower blooms 7.22
Grimace the corpse flower blooms at Nicholas Conservatory