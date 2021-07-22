Local officials work to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As pockets of the Stateline’s population remain unvaccinated some still struggle getting to the shot.

“It’s hard to get around because a lot of people can’t get to a spot where the shots are at,” said Eric Lovejoy.

Lovejoy comes to The Carpenter’s Place in Rockford daily not only for food and shelter, but also to share his COVID-19 experience with others.

“I’m telling people out there if you didn’t get the shot get it because I thought I was going to die that day,” said Lovejoy.

It’s a similar struggle for those who are homebound, but leaders in Boone County say residents can request the shot to come to them.

“They go on a list of individuals who are interested in receiving a vaccine but need it to be delivered to their house,” said Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.

Kay Larrick is the Executive Director at The Carpenter’s Place and says she plans to bring vaccine options to those the center serves.

“We did have a number of guests that said they would be interested in getting it, so I think we’re going to reach out to the local health department and make them aware of that,” said Larrick.

