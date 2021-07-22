Illinois 5th in nation for auto parts theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The theft of auto parts has skyrocketed in many states during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when it comes to catalytic converters.

According to State Farm claims data, Illinois ranks fifth in the nation for auto parts theft.

Last year, State Farm paid nearly $1.1 million for just over 700 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois. In just the first six months of 2021, State Farm has already paid nearly $847,000 for just over 590 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois. This trend indicates a significant and growing problem for auto part theft in the state.

A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that’s in the exhaust system underneath a vehicle. The device makes it so that carbon monoxide is not coming out of a vehicle’s tailpipe.

It doesn’t seem like an item to be targeted by thieves, so why do people steal them?

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium. Depending on the size of the converter, thieves are selling them for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars. For the owner of the car, it can be a costly crime due to the potential loss of work, finding and paying for alternate transportation, and paying thousands to get the car fixed, according to State Farm.

To reduce the risk of auto parts being stolen, consider these tips:

Park inside a garage or in a well-lit area.

If your vehicle must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice.

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device or an alarm system on your car.

To protect yourself, speak with your insurance agent to make sure that your auto policy covers the theft of your entire vehicle or its parts through comprehensive coverage.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.