Heritage Woods of Belvidere pampers residents for Gorgeous Grandma day

From manicures to makeup, residents were given the full spa treatment without having to leave their home
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After being isolated for over a year, residents at Heritage Woods of Belvidere get the royal treatment just in time for gorgeous grandma day.

Resident Maureen Geraghty says getting dolled up takes her back to the good old days.

“I can’t complain, not at all. life has treated me pretty good,” Geraghty said. “I think we’re very lucky.”

The gorgeous grandmas stated the morning with mimosas and chocolate covered strawberries before being transported into a relaxing paradise with manicures, makeovers and hair styling.

“Everybody likes to look good,” said Maria Pearson, Heritage Woods of Belvidere Marketing Director. “I think that it was a hard thing for people not to be able to go to their stylist, or have a stylist in our building, so anything to make ya feel better is good.”

Pearson says excitement grew as the day got closer. Residents were eager to get out of their rooms and see some new and familiar faces. The Cosmetology and Spa Academy had students pampering the residents. Katie Licklider and Eric Kocol say it was such a rewarding experience.

“They’re having a lot of fun today, they are,” Licklider and Kocol said. “Everybody that we’ve talked to so far is having a lot of fun and they’re very excited. They all want to go out and party.”

Looking fabulous and ready to party, some residents requested music. So, organizers got out the records and many residents put on their dancing shoes to shake away the pandemic blues.

“It is wonderful to see smiles on everybody’s faces,” Pearson said. “Again, it’s been a difficult time, you know, mentally for everybody so getting a chance to be treated a little special is always great.”

At the end of it all, Geraghty says she couldn’t wait to show off her new look to family and friends.

“My husband said I probably won’t know you when you could out of there and I said oh I think so,” Geraghty said.

About 40 residents signed up for the spa day and once they were done getting ready, they had professional photos taken to give to family and friends.

