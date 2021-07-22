The heat and humidity return with a streak of 90s to follow into the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high temperature of 87 degrees for Rockford Thursday marks an 11 degree jump compared to what went down on Wednesday. It felt a few degrees warmer than that with oppressive dew points near 70 degrees today. If you liked the big temperature jump, the beat continues Friday as even hotter and more humid times lie ahead.

90s aren’t anything we haven’t seen before, especially when it comes to the Summer of 2021. For Meteorological Summer, which runs from June 1 to August 31 each year, Rockford normally sees 17 days of 90s. Year-to-date, we’ve seen 17 days of 90s with plenty more to come. In fact during a normal year, Rockford sees 21 days in the 90s on average. We will hit that number in the days ahead along with potentially beating the streak of 6 consecutive days of 90s that occurred in June.

We are getting closer to hitting that number 21 for the normal number of 90s in a given year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The streak of 90s will likely begin Friday and if not Friday, it definitely will on Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday call for mostly sunny skies but with the humidity in full force, afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity can’t be ruled out. No need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time, especially for Friday as any storm chances will be in the afternoon to early evening and will be extremely scattered.

On and off storm chances will be present this weekend, with the potential for some to be severe. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday calls for a forecast high of 92 degrees with dew points near or above 70 degrees. As of now, Saturday looks to be the hottest day with heat index values in many spots that will approach 100 degrees. There is also a chance for storms Saturday afternoon, too with the potential for some to be severe. We’ll continue tracking this as we get closer for Saturday but most of the day will be hot and downright humid.

The borderline oppressive dew points have arrived in the Stateline and aren't leaving just yet. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temps will continue to increase through the weekend and into early next week, with the heat indices nearing 100 on Saturday and Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The streak of 90s will continue Sunday and into next week. The current forecast has seven days in a row with highs of 90 degrees or higher, which would beat June’s streak. Especially on Saturday, stay in the shade, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

After Saturday’s rain chances, there aren’t any in the forecast until the middle of next week. While the extreme drought has gone away over the last week, most of the Rockford region remains in a moderate or, in spots, a severe drought. Through the next week, don’t expect many widespread beneficial rains.

A majority of the Stateline remains in a moderate or in spots, a severe drought. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If you're looking for decent rainfall, don't be for the next week at least. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

