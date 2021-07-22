Groundbreaking ceremony for Freddy’s in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Move over Culver’s, see you later Steak and Shake, a new frozen custard and steakburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Park.

The village held a groundbreaking ceremony for Freddy’s. The fast-casual restaurant will open later this year off of 173 in front of Lowe’s. Freddy’s will seat more than 80 guests, have patio seating, drive-thru and mobile ordering.

The restaurant has more than 400 locations in 32 states. There are three in the Chicago suburbs, the closest one to us is in Crystal Lake.

“I think that’s going to be such a wonderful addition. It’s something different and that’s what we try to do in the village, give people different choices. So, if they want to eat somewhere differently, this is a very good, another choice for people,” Steve Johnson, Mayor of Machesney Park said.

