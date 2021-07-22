Grimace the corpse flower blooms at Nicholas Conservatory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s very own corpse flower bloomed late Wednesday night a Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.

Grimace, the titan arum flower, gives off a rotting meat-like smell once bloomed. The pungent odor attracts pollinators like beetles and flies.

This rare flower takes 10 to 15 years to bloom. After that, it can flower every 3 to 5 years. Horticulturists say they keep the flower stored away until it’s ready to bloom.

“When it’s not doing this it’s profoundly boring. It will set up a big leaf stalk, every year, it’s about 11 feet tall, and that’s gathering all the energy for it, and then that dies back,” Lyndi Toohill of Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens said. “For a couple months of the year it just looks like an empty pot of dirt, and then it will grow that leaf again. That will collapse and then it will keep doing that every year until it has enough energy to make the flower.”

If you are brave enough to take a whiff of this flower, you can make a reservation and purchase tickers online here.

