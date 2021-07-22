Gov. Pritzker signs law allowing over-the-counter hormonal birth control

CHICAGO (CBS) - It’s now easier to get contraceptives across Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker signed legislation Thursday morning at the UIC College of Pharmacy, allowing pharmacists to give out hormonal birth control to a patient who has not seen a doctor.

Patients would fill out a questionnaire so the pharmacist could determine if birth control pills, a patch or a ring would be the best option. A doctor’s visit would still be necessary for an IUD or a diaphragm.

HB 0135 also expands Medicaid to cover over the counter birth control costs for plans that currently cover physician prescribed birth control. Under the new law, pharmacists are required to receive training on how to counsel individuals on the variety of birth control options available to them.

“This legislation that I’m signing into law today makes Illinois one of the first states in the Midwest to provide birth control over the counter, making contraceptives all the more accessible and affordable in our state,” Gov. Pritzker said. “In 2019, when I signed the Reproductive Health Act into law, I said that in Illinois we guarantee as a fundamental right, a woman’s right to choose. Today, we take yet another stand to fulfill that promise.”

Illinois is the second state in the Midwest to offer access to birth control over the counter. HB 0135 is effective January 1, 2022. Provisions effecting the Insurance Code are effective January 1, 2023.

