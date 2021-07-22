Epic water battle raises funds for Miss Carly’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Usually there’s no winners in war, but the seventh annual epic water battle had a clear winner.

The Rockford Area Association of Realtors picks a new non profit each year, and this year’s proceeds went to Miss Carly’s, a no-profit which helps people on the streets and those at risk of drug treatment.

“We are so grateful that Rockford Realtors chose to raise money for us this year,” said Founder Carly Rice. “I feel like we really took the brunt at the beginning of the virus and we’ve stayed at the number for so long and we need all the help we can get.”

Nine teams armed themselves with water balloons, water guns, and shields as they compete to fill their team’s bucket first. Event Chair Melissa McDonald says it’s a great way to raise money without breaking the bank for materials.

“It is just such a fun-filled day for everybody. You can bring your kids out. You’re out in the sun and everyone just comes together as a community,” said McDonald.

Rockford Realtors aims to raise ten thousand dollars for their non profit of choice over the year, and the epic water battle is by far their biggest money maker. Rice is optimistic the fundraising goal will be reached by the end of the calendar year.

“When they told me their goal for the year which is $10,000, I thought I heard her wrong. That’s huge that’s really a big deal and they are pretty successful at their fundraising. We were just blown away and so so grateful,” said Rice.

According to Rockford Area Realtors, the annual water event usually raises around $6,000, but this year they raised more than $8,000.

Several awards were also handed out such as ’Team Spirit’ and ’Rookie of the Year’, which went to Carly Rice.

Miss Carly’s went from feeding around 350 people a week to more than 1,000 people daily.

