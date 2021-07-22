Beloit woman killed in Rock Co. crash

LAPRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -One woman is dead, after she crashed her car into a tree in LaPrairie Township on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the 49-year-old woman was driving a GMC Acadia southbound on South County Highway J around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver then went into a ditch, hitting a mail box before driving through a corn field, yard and across a drive way.

She eventually hit a tree on the 5400 block of South County Highway J, according to police.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who was the only one in the car, died from her injuries at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to authorities.

The name of the woman will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.

This crash remains under investigation.

