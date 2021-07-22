Available homes, sales going up in Stephenson Co.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of available homes are up in Stephenson County and Freeport after the latest numbers from June.

There are now 64 houses for sale in Freeport, with an average asking price of $125,873. In the city, 54 homes were sold throughout the month of June. The average sales price of the homes sold in the city was $114,531, RE/MAX property source broker Aubra Palermo said.

In all of Stephenson County, there are now 88 homes on the market. Those have an average asking price of $160,595. In June, 72 homes were sold throughout the county, for an average sales price of $134,651.

