Winnebago Co. reports 3.6% COVID-19 positivity rate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 17 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive.

This is an increase from last Wednesday’s report of 12. The Winnebago County Health Department reported the data on Wednesday afternoon.

There were 140 new COVID-19 cases from July 15-21, putting the 7-day rolling positivity rate at 3.6 percent. There have been 244,365 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in the county.

