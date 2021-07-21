Warmer and more humid times in store starting Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday was a nice break from the heat as highs across the Stateline were in the 70s. In addition the smoky skies from wildfires remain and will continue for the next day or so. As the smoke will gradually exit from our skies, the heat and humidity will ramp up in a big way setting the stage for the weekend.

The high temperature of 76 degrees Wednesday will be the coolest day of the next week in the area, as summer heat is on its way back. Many locales south and east of Rockford also received some quick showers today while a majority of the region stayed dry. This pattern will continue Thursday and into the weekend. The hazy skies will also be around Thursday and a bit on Friday.

Hazy skies from wildfires to the west will continue tonight and Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The smoke in our skies will gradually get out of here near the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A shifting wind Thursday will get our temperatures back into the 80s with it feeling more like 90 degrees as more moist air gradually works its way in. In the late morning an afternoon, a quick shower or storm on a very scattered basis can’t be ruled out. However, most of us will once again remain dry.

Expect warm and humid conditions through the weekend, with periodic thunderstorm chances. However, conditions will be dry most of the time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday will see temperatures returning to near 90 degrees with many spots likely to hit that number. With dew points that will creep up further, mid 90s for heat index values are also likely Friday. Again, an afternoon shower or storm is possible. The pattern of ‘heating up’ will go on into the weekend as both Saturday and Sunday call for highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

The heat is on along with the humidity towards the end of the week and especially this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With dew points each day creeping to near or above 70 degrees by Saturday and Sunday, the humidity will make the air much more noticeable and wearable. It’s possible some locales will have heat index values approach or, even surpass, 100 degrees. There is a small rain chance Saturday but then we take those out for Sunday and Monday.

Some places could approach 100° for heat index values this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While it won’t be as hot compared how many days in June 2021 acted, always remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade when it heats up. Enjoy the comfortable conditions Wednesday night before the warming trend starts Thursday.

