VOICES of Stephenson Co. Book Nook sets half price sale

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Pick up a good book and help a good cause by attending the annual VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook summer half price sale.

The sale will run from Aug. 5 to 14 with proceeds benefiting services offered through VOICES of Stephenson County. The VOICES Book Nook is located in Lincoln Mall, 1265 W. Galena Ave., Freeport. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

“The Summer Half Price Sale is one of our three major sales of the year and, and we are so pleased to support the important work of VOICES,” Diane Leverton, VOICES Book Nook manager said. “The sale features new and used hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, records, puzzles and books on CDs. Plus, some rare and collectible books will be available.”

For more information on the sale, contact the VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook at (815) 821-2665. Leverton said that no donations of books or materials are accepted during the sale.

“It’s too hectic for those types of donations but we always welcome monetary gifts for VOICES,” she said.

