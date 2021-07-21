Advertisement

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

But killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down, and rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, right, and his running mate Lt. Governor...
Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Stratton announce 2022 re-election campaign

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP prepares to block vote on infrastructure bill with filibuster
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
John Blume was sitting at his dining room table when a car crashed into his home and pushed him...
WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home
Police say the female driver had a medical emergency that caused the accident.
Man hit by car inside Mo. home, shoved across room (no sound)