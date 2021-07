ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few sprinkles and passing light rain showers this morning. Hazy with patchy smoke this afternoon as highs reach to around 80 degrees. Down to the low 60′s tonight. Upper 80′s tomorrow with chances of late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. 90′s for the weekend so the heat will be on!

