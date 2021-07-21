Advertisement

Share your harvest with the hungry

The master gardeners of the program set up shop at the Edgebrook Farmers Market each week to answer any of your gardening questions.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past 20 years, University of Illinois Extension inspires local gardeners to plant an extra row of veggies in their gardens.

The “Plant a Row for the Hungry” Program provides an outlet for vegetable gardeners to donate their over-abundance of produce to local food pantries to help end hunger in our community.

The master gardeners of the program set up shop at the Edgebrook Farmers Market each week to answer any of your gardening questions and accept donations.

“It’s common for people to try and say, ‘I have extra tomatoes’, to their neighbors, or their family, or ‘I have extra zucchini’, is the big one obviously, but think about those who are in need, and who really have a great appreciation for the availability for fresh fruits and vegetables,” Margaret Larson of the University of Illinois said.

If you want to make a difference in our community, year round drop off sites in Rockford include Rock River Valley Pantry, Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau and University of Illinois Extension.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Village of Machesney Park and local elected officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Freddy’s in Machesney Park
The pilot was not injured when he landed the single-engine plane Wednesday night onto...
Traveler confidence soars, AAA says
Representative Cheri Bustos helped launch a new caucus designed to combat health disparities.
Rep. Bustos helps launch Congressional Social Determinants of Health Caucus
Summer energy savings 7.21
Summer energy savings