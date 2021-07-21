Share your harvest with the hungry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past 20 years, University of Illinois Extension inspires local gardeners to plant an extra row of veggies in their gardens.

The “Plant a Row for the Hungry” Program provides an outlet for vegetable gardeners to donate their over-abundance of produce to local food pantries to help end hunger in our community.

The master gardeners of the program set up shop at the Edgebrook Farmers Market each week to answer any of your gardening questions and accept donations.

“It’s common for people to try and say, ‘I have extra tomatoes’, to their neighbors, or their family, or ‘I have extra zucchini’, is the big one obviously, but think about those who are in need, and who really have a great appreciation for the availability for fresh fruits and vegetables,” Margaret Larson of the University of Illinois said.

If you want to make a difference in our community, year round drop off sites in Rockford include Rock River Valley Pantry, Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau and University of Illinois Extension.

